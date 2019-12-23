The bodies of an 18-year-old Indian American woman and her 20-year-old male companion were found Dec. 11 afternoon in Burlington, Massachusetts.
The Middlesex County, Massachusetts District Attorney’s office and the Burlington Police Department have not identified the bodies.
But the Web site India New England News identified the teenager as Cynthia Stephanie Ferrao, who immigrated to the U.S. from Goa with her family at the age of five. A wake for Ferrao was held Dec. 15 in Burlington. The group Indian Americans for Burlington, known as IAB, helped with the wake and some financial assistance, reported India New England News.
Ferrao was the only child of Nicolau and Cynthia Ferrao. According to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family take Ferrao’s body back to India for last rites, Cynara was studying at the Montserrat College of Art and was very passionate about fashion.
On the GoFundMe page — which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2Z8sOdV — friends and relatives shared photos and anecdotes about Ferrao. The fund had raised more than $22,000 in five days from 380 donors. Organizer Amita Mehta wrote that Ferrao’s family was heartened to see the support at their daughter’s wake. Mehta also said that 100 percent of donations would be used to take the young woman’s body back to Goa.
The District Attorney’s office and the Burlington police are investigating Ferrao’s death as a suspicious matter. Her 20-year-old male companion’s death is not being investigated as suspicious.
“The preliminary investigation suggests that the male party's death is not suspicious. However, the female party's death is being investigated,” said the agencies in a joint press statement, noting that the matter has been referred to the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.
“Both individuals are known to each other and at this time there is no indication that there is an ongoing threat to public safety,” said the agencies, adding that the investigation is open and ongoing.
Ferrao had graduated from Burlington High School earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.