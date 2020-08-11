Indian American business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia, who in 2017 filed papers to run as a Republican to represent the 10th Congressional District of Virginia before quickly doing an about-face, has announced he is launching a political action committee to explore the potential of running for lieutenant governor in the state.
Ahluwalia, 55, in an e-mail to his supporters July 21, announced: “I have taken the leap by launching the Proud American Political Action Committee to explore my run for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia.”
“I’m forming Proud American PAC because for those Virginians who believe, as I do, that America is the greatest nation in the world, but our political leaders are not living up to the promise of our great state,” added Ahluwalia, who was a member of the Trump Campaign’s Asia Advisory Committee in the 2016 presidential election campaign.
Delhi-born Ahluwalia migrated to the U.S. in 1990. He serves as a consultant to businesses on client acquisition, marketing, and strategic affairs with The Livingston Group.
“As a person of color, I sympathize with those who are frustrated and angry about race in this country, but not for the same reasons as the progressive politicians in Richmond,” Ahluwalia continued, referring to left-leaning groups, according to reports.
“We need to launch a real discussion among all Virginians about race and the ways we can bridge the gap in opportunities, income, and education,” he said.
In a press statement, the Proud American PAC said it will work to elect candidates who are aligned with the core principles that everyone is created equal, with personal dignity, and constitutional rights the government should never be allowed to take away, reports added.
“I believe with all my heart that American free market capitalism is the greatest engine of economic prosperity ever devised. But our economy has left too many people behind,” he said.
“We can and we should do better by making it easier to start and fund small businesses in minority communities, encouraging greater job creation, organizing private internships for every Virginia high school graduate, helping people climb the economic ladder, improving schools, and modernizing our infrastructure,” Ahluwalia said.
Ahluwalia July 28 announced that Sam Malhotra would serve on the PAC as co-chair.
“I’ve been captivated by Puneet’s vision that every Virginian can enjoy the blessings and prosperity America has to offer if we’ll only focus on matching his vision with hard work and personal commitment,” Malhotra said in a statement.
“America, and Virginia, face serious challenges, not least of which are the almost constant threats against our free enterprise economic system” Malhotra added. “Both Puneet and I have seen how socialism erodes freedom and destroys opportunity.”
Malhotra is founder and CEO of Subsystem Technologies, which provides professional services in IT, engineering and manufacturing, information security and enterprise program management support to the federal government, the release said.
He was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan as a cabinet secretary to run the Department of Human Services in November 2014; and then served as Gov. Hogan’s chief of staff until September 2017.
Malhotra serves on the Board of Trustees at Catholic Charities of Baltimore. He was also appointed by the governor to the Board of Regents at the University of Maryland System, and as a Commissioner to the State of Maryland Health Services Review Commission.
He graduated from the University of Maryland, the Harvard Business School and the Georgetown McDonough School of Business.
