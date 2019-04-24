The Maryland Economic Development Association recently announced its 2019 awards, naming Indian American Pradeep Ganguly to its Hall of Fame.
Ganguly, an executive vice president at Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation from 2011 until last month, was nominated for the honor by Lori Valentine, according to a MEDA news release.
“Congratulations on your selection for MEDA Hall of Fame. We are so excited to celebrate your contribution to the organization and economic development,” MEDA said in a March 31 email to Ganguly, which was obtained by India-West.
Ganguly currently serves as a chief strategy officer at various U.S.-based corporations, providing his expertise when called upon.
Prior to his stint with the Prince George’s County EDC, Ganguly was the vice president of business development at Interra IT; the vice president and marketing manager of the Government Employees Retirement Planning Foundation; a director of the Montgomery County Department of Economic Development; deputy director of Prince George’s County Department of Environmental Resources and Department of Public Works and Transportation; chief economist and director of research at the Maryland Department of Commerce; an extension associate of the University of Maryland at College Park; and assistant professor at the University of South Carolina.
A graduate of the Delhi School of Economics, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Clemson University, Ganguly created the India Business Center in partnership with Maryland Commerce resulting in the attraction of 12 Indian businesses, six of which have moved on to commercial office space.
He is the author of ‘Black-owned Business Enterprises in Maryland == Maryland is #1’. Governor Glendening signed into law the “Minority Business” agenda for his administration based on this report.
Ganguly will be honored at an April 29 dinner event.
