Indian American businesswoman Lalitha Chittoor, owner of Eco All Trading in Boulder, Colorado, recently participated in a round table discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris
During the March 16 discussion, Chittoor, who through her company imports goods and supports widowed women in India, asked Harris to back a global plastic policy, according to reports.
The 2019-founded Eco All Trading is a small micro business involved in wholesale trading of sustainable products such as stainless steel, bamboo and birch wood.
Harris brought up the administration's climate change efforts and said a policy staffer would follow up with her.
Chittoor stressed during the discussion that small businesses were really part of the heartbeat of every community, the reports noted.
"Our small business leaders are not only business leaders, you are civic leaders, community leaders, role models," she said.
"It is our small businesses that hire from the community, that uplift the community, that have regular customers who come in and you can recognize if they're having a bad day and you already know what they want to they don't even have to put in an order," she added.
Harris said those in need of assistance have been opening up their car trunks to pick up food boxes, but leave handwritten notes and sometimes a tip thanking the volunteers, according to the report.
Born in Chennai, Chittoor started her business at the behest of her daughter. Her primary customers are restaurants, federal government, state government, school cafeterias, prison cafeterias, hospital cafeterias, it said.
Chittoor noted her struggles through the pandemic with the need for her goods fading with distance learning. That, coupled with struggles obtaining loans through the CARES Act, left the future of her company bleak.
The roundtable with Harris allowed for a serious dialogue of Chittoor’s and many small business owners’ struggles.
