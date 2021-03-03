Cal Poly Pomona Feb. 25 announced that, with donations of more than $1 million, it has established the Shri Shantinath Endowed Chair in Ahimsa Studies in the university’s College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.
The Ahimsa Center grew from the seeds of ahimsa, which means reverence for all life, according to a news release. Founded in 2003 by Tara Sethia, Indian American professor of history at the university, the center’s programs have included an interdisciplinary minor in nonviolence studies, summer fellowship programs for K-12 educations in nonviolence and nonviolent social change, and numerous public programs such as conferences, symposia, dialogues, workshops, and special events for the benefit of academic and the larger communities, the university said in a news release.
In recognition of her work, Sethia has been named the inaugural Shri Shantinath Endowed Chair in Ahimsa Studies, it said.
“The Ahimsa Center is very close to my heart,” Sethia said in a statement. “The endowed chair, enabled by the generosity of donors—Prem and Sandhya Jain, Jasvant and Meera Modi, Bipin and Rekha Shah—will ensure the continuity of the center’s programs and advance them further, taking the center and Cal Poly Pomona to a new level of visibility,” she said.
Iris Levine, dean of the college, lauded the center for the important lessons it provides.
“The Ahimsa Center has been a transformative experience for our students and community as it embraces the tenets of nonviolence which regards every individual as part of the whole and in the dignity of one, lies the dignity of all," Levine added in the university news release.
“I am truly grateful to our generous donors for endowing this chair. I am committed to ensuring the continuity of the important work of the Ahimsa Center, and I look forward to Cal Poly Pomona’s Ahimsa Center being a leader in promoting nonviolence, empathy and peace,” Levine added.
The university says that, in today’s world, the donors see the Ahimsa Center as vitally important.
Prem Jain said, “It is very important for all of us living in this violent world to promote the philosophy of ahimsa in America. The Cal Poly Pomona Ahimsa Center has been the best place to start this understanding. We saw tremendous support from [the university] leadership team for such an idea.”
Added Jasvant Modi: “Ahimsa is the most important value and concept since the beginning of civilization, and education about it will only make the world a safer place.”
Looking ahead, Bipin Shah said, “We envision Cal Poly Pomona becoming a blueprint for the creation of centers such as the Ahimsa Center at other institutions of higher learning in the United States and the world. These centers will encourage people to think of nonviolent ways of resolving conflict in every aspect of their lives and create a more peace-loving society in the long-term.”
The donors, Cal Poly Pomona said, have been pivotal in supporting the Ahimsa Center and the endowed chair.
Sethia is only the fourth faculty member at Cal Poly Pomona to hold an endowed chair or professorship. These positions provide additional support for the appointee’s academic activities and research and recognizes their accomplishments, it said.
Cal Poly Pomona, located in eastern Los Angeles County, is a national leader in providing its 29,000 students with the skills to climb the economic ladder to success. A diverse polytechnic institution, Cal Poly Pomona is part of the California State University system.
