LONG BEACH — California State University, Long Beach, is hosting a virtual celebration on Aug. 27 to officially establish the Bhagwan Sudvidhinath Endowed Chair in Jain Studies. The virtual celebration is being hosted by CSULB president Jane Conoley, Dean of The College of Liberal Arts David Wallace, and Chair of Religious Studies Sophia Pandya.
The Bhagwan Sudvidhinath Endowed Chair in Jain Studies came to fruition with generous gifts from Raksha and Harshad Shah and Dr. Meera and Jasvant Modi, according to a press release.
New and existing undergraduate courses in Jain Studies will be developed and taught at CSULB; the endowed chair in Jain Studies, according to information provided by the university, would promote “the study, traditions and research of the Jain religion.”
CSULB’s endowed fund would specifically support research, teaching and programmatic activities focusing on Jain culture and history. The fund will also allow the university to appoint a faculty member within the school’s Department of Religious Studies.
“The chair will foster the future of the Jain religion at CSULB and establish a unique lens through which to view some of the world’s most pressing challenges and opportunities,” CSULB staff said in an invite for the virtual celebration.
The virtual celebration will be held on a Zoom call at 4 p.m. on Aug. 27. Contact Becky Zeferino at Becky.Zeferino@csulb.edu for more information.
