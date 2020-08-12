File photo of members of the Jain community taking part in a rally during "Mahaveer Jayanthi" festival celebrations, in Bangalore on April 17, 2019. Cal State Long Beach will now have an endowed chair in Jain studies, thanks to generous gifts from Indian Americans Raksha and Harshad Shah and Dr. Meera and Jasvant Modi. (Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images)