Mansi Bhat, an Indian American graduate student at California State University, Fullerton, was selected a winner of the Teradata Analytics University Challenge held in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 14-18, for her research paper on fighting the opioid epidemic through analytics.
The Teradata University Network received over 60 submissions from across the globe and selected 15 outstanding teams, including Bhat, as finalists to compete at the conference.
Her research paper, ‘Analytics Approach to Combating Opioid Epidemic in USA’ under the guidance of CSUF Prof. Rahul Bhaskar, received the ‘Best Use of Analytics and Visualization’ award.
Bhat stated that they presented their study to about 3,000 professionals from the analytics fraternity.
The goal of the Analytics Challenge is to provide students with an opportunity to present their business analytics research or application cases to professionals in the business analytics community.
The increase in the number of deaths due to opioid medication overdose over the recent years motivated her to create this project, she noted.
Her research paper, she said, analyses publicly available healthcare data on prescription opioids to “drive insights through machine learning algorithms and visualization techniques to provide recommendations on ways to decrease the number of deaths due to overdoses.”
She said, she believes, that the insights generated through analytics can be instrumental in solving many serious issues, especially in the healthcare industry.
Bhat is currently pursuing her master’s in business analytics from the university and wishes to pursue a consulting career in machine learning and decision sciences.
