The California Air Resources Board July 22 announced the appointment of 10 new members to the AB 32 Environmental Justice Advisory Committee, including Indian American Amee Raval.
The new appointments raise the total number of members to 21, according to a CARB news release.
On May 20, the board delegated to its executive officer the authority to select and appoint additional committee members from underrepresented areas, including from the Inland Empire, the Bay Area, Sacramento, San Diego, California Native American Tribes, and Labor, it said.
Raval is the policy and research director at Asian Pacific Environmental Network in Oakland, California.
She has been with APEN since May 2016, first serving in the role of policy and research associate. Following two and a half years in that role, she became the senior policy researcher, from October 2018 through August of last year.
Raval has been research director since, and also added her current role earlier in July.
Raval began her career at Health Leads in Baltimore, Maryland, as a social needs advocate. She then served as a research assistant for a little over two years at the University of Maryland School of Public Health’s Institute of Applied Environmental Health.
After doing an internship and serving in an educational outreach post in India for about eight months, she came back to the U.S. and to the San Francisco Bay Area, as a research intern for Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives.
Raval was also a graduate research assistant for the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation, a climate and health intern for the Natural Resources Defense Council, and fellow of Culture of Health Leaders before joining APEN.
She earned her bachelor’s from the University of Maryland and her master’s from U.C. Berkeley’s School of Public Health.
CARB received 27 applications that were reviewed by the same panel that reviewed EJAC applications ahead of the May 2021 Board meeting. The review panel includes representatives from CARB’s Executive Office, CalEPA, and the EJAC.
The EJAC was created under Assembly Bill 32, the California Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006, to help advise the board in developing the Climate Change Scoping Plan and on pertinent issues related to AB 32. CARB convened the first EJAC in 2007. It was integral to the development of the first scoping plan of 2008 and the updates of 2013 and 2017, it said.
The ten new EJAC members will join the seven new members and four returning members appointed at the May 2021 Board meeting.
