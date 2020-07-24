Shahid Buttar, who is making his second bid for Congress by challenging fellow California Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been accused of sexual harassment by an old-time acquaintance.
In a July 21 letter first published on the Medium Web site, writer comedienne Elizabeth Croydon, who lives in Maryland, said she has known Buttar for 20 years. His alleged sexual harassment began in 2003 when he lived in a communal house in Washington, DC with activists and artists, she claims. Croydon said she frequently visited the home to network.
“Shahid repeatedly pursued me for sex…I directly and clearly rejected his advances,” said Croydon.
Croydon said she stopped going to the house until Buttar moved out.
In a series of four tweets July 21, Buttar, a Pakistani American, denied the accusations. “A former acquaintance recently provided a statement on Twitter regarding sexual harassment. These claims are false. Every survivor must be heard, and I hope to be allowed the same opportunity to be heard as well.”
“Sexual harassment is despicable. Those who exploit structural sexism and power imbalances must be exposed. I am committed to putting survivors’ interests first, before my own.”
In his third tweet, Buttar referenced former staff who had quit the campaign last spring, citing a misogynistic environment. One former staffer, Sasha Perigo, tweeted: “Myself, half dozen other staffers, and the campaign PR agency all chose to walk away from Shahid Buttar’s campaign in April, concerned about a toxic work environment.”
Buttar challenged Perigo’s remarks, tweeting July 21 that Croydon’s allegations have “been amplified by former staff who have conflated our campaign’s attempts to manage concerns with their performance with gender-based discrimination.”
In a fourth tweet, Buttar stated: “This discussion has moved into local organizations, which are looking into the matter. I invite their examination of these claims and our campaign welcomes any scrutiny.”
But the accusations have already impacted the long-shot campaign. In the California primary March 3, Buttar bested two Democrats and two Republicans to get 13 percent of the vote and emerged as Pelosi’s contender. In the ensuing months, Buttar picked up a number of endorsements from progressive Democrats, including the San Francisco Berniecrats — supporters of former Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders — the California Progressive Alliance, Women for Justice, and the San Francisco Socialists for America.
The People for Shahid tweeted: “We are saddened by the allegations against Shahid and the wider campaign. All women deserve to be believed and heard— on issues of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination & other forms of abuse.”
“As it stands, we can no longer continue supporting the Shahid Buttar campaign.”
The San Francisco Berniecrats had not rescinded their endorsement of Buttar as of press time July 23, but stated that they “take sexual harassment very seriously” and will approach the issue from a “survivor first” mentality as they investigate Croydon’s claims.
DSA San Francisco had not issued a comment on the matter as of press time.
Buttar first challenged Pelosi in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.