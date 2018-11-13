SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A multiple murderer of an Indian American family apparently committed suicide on the nation's largest death row, California officials said Nov. 5, AP reported.
Corrections officials said they found Virendra Govin, 51, unresponsive alone in his cell during a security check at San Quentin State Prison late Nov. 4.
Separately, authorities say they also found serial killer Andrew Urdiales, 54, unresponsive in his cell in a different death row housing unit late Nov. 2.
Govin was sentenced in December 2004 for committing four Los Angeles County murders.
The victims were Gita Kumar, 42; Plara Kumar, 18: Tulsi Kumar, 16; and Sitaben Patel, 63. Govin, his brother Pravin Govin, and Carlos Amador, then set the Kumars' home on fire in 2002, apparently in a business dispute. Govin arrived on death row in January 2005. His brother, Pravin, has been on death row since September 2005.
Officials said that while both men's deaths are being investigated as suicides, there is no indication that their deaths are related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.