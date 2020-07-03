U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, along with Rep. Barbara Lee and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, was chosen among the leaders of the California Democratic delegation to the Democratic National Convention in August, leaving Gov. Gavin Newsom on the outside looking in.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Khanna, Lee and Solis will serve as the co-chairs of the 495-member state delegation rather than Newsom, who as California’s highest-ranking Democrat would normally lead the state contingent.
Dubbing the proposed co-chairs “California’s unity team,” Rusty Hicks, chair of the California Democratic Party, told delegates on a June 28 dial-in meeting of the delegation that the three “will represent the great diversity of California,” according to the report.
“I'm proud to be co-leading the California delegation with @BLeeForCongress
& @HildaSolis. It should be clear that delegates stand for Medicare for All, free public college, an end to bloated military budgets & other policies championed by
@BernieSanders,” Khanna said in a tweet.
When the delegates voted 368-20 to accept the three, it ended a nasty spat between rival groups of Democrats that threatened to cast a shadow over the party’s effort to unite the progressive followers of Bernie Sanders behind the more moderate Joe Biden, who will be the Democratic nominee, the Chronicle said.
For the past two weeks, Sanders supporters have argued that his March 3 primary win in California meant a progressive like Khanna — an early endorser of the Vermont senator and a national co-chair of his presidential campaign — should be the face of the state’s delegation.
“We were eager to have Ro Khanna as chair because he reflects the Sanders campaign,” said Norman Solomon, an Inverness resident who is national director of RootsAction.org, a progressive group that supported the Vermont senator. The Indian American congressman “articulates those views so clearly, showing this is not a time for murkiness or hedging,” the Chronicle said.
Faced with the prospect of a noisy, very public dispute during the conference-call vote, Hicks worked out a compromise with the Biden and Sanders campaigns and tweeted the deal late on June 27, according to the publication.
He pushed hard on that agreement June 28, reminding the delegates that “both campaigns strongly urge a ‘yes’ vote on the proposed co-chairs.”
“I believe we’ll land in the right spirit to go into our convention united,” Hicks told the publication June 28.
The agreement is a definite win for California progressives, who got Khanna and Lee. While Lee backed California Sen. Kamala Harris in the primary, she’s an icon on the left for her history as an antiwar activist and her support for most of Sanders’ platform, according to the report.
As governor, Newsom will be one of the state’s 80 superdelegates, party officials who include Democratic members of Congress and members of the Democratic National Committee.
In a message released minutes after the June 28 vote, Newsom praised the decision.
“Never been a more urgent election — and CA Democrats have never been more energized, united and ready to elect our next president,” the governor tweeted. “At this moment in history, I’m proud that our delegation will be chaired by those who reflect the diversity and dynamism of our great state.”
Groups backing Sanders said in a petition to the party that “as state delegation co-chair, Congressman Khanna would be well positioned to serve as a voice for authentic unity behind a ticket headed by Biden for the imperative of defeating (President) Trump,” the Chronicle said.
But in private conversations, their reasoning was more direct: Sanders won an easy victory in California, and his people should be rewarded with a leading role.
Having a Sanders supporter at the head of the delegation means a lot, Khanna said in the report.
“It should be clear that California delegates stand for Medicare for All, debt-free college, a $15-an-hour minimum wage ... strategic cuts to the military budget” and other policies that Sanders has backed, Khanna told the publication. “This is a clear statement of what the delegates stand for, and that’s important.”
He added, “I will do everything I can to help Biden beat Donald Trump."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.