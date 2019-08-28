The California Department of Education is revising its draft curriculum for ethnic studies following concerns raised by several ethnic minority groups, including Indian Americans.
Concurrently, action on a California state Assembly bill — AB 331, sponsored by Assemblymember Jose Medina, and co-sponsored by several Assembly members including Ash Kalra, the lone Indian American in the California state Legislature — which mandates an ethnic studies course as part of the requirements for high school graduation, has been delayed until the state Board of Education finalizes its ethnic studies model curriculum.
An initial draft of the proposed curriculum was released in June for public comment. “We received over 20,000 public comments,” Scott Roark, a spokesman for the California Department of Education, told India-West, adding that many of the concerns were about under-representation.
Samir Kalra, managing director of the Hindu American Foundation, told India-West: “The draft is problematic. We appreciate the fact that they’re going back to the drawing board for revision.”
“There are 800,000 Hindu Americans in the state and more than one million Indian Americans. We believe the curriculum should include the social, cultural and economic contributions Indian Americans have made in the state, as well as address the ongoing bigotry and hate crimes our community faces,” said Kalra.
He noted that Sikh Americans were one of the first minorities to come to the state.
Sikh Americans in the Sutter/Yuba county area helped build the state’s large agricultural sector.
“We want to see accurate representation of all communities that have contributed to California’s growth,” said Kalra. HAF has joined a coalition of Jewish, Armenian, Greek, Korean, and other minority groups seeking revisions in the model ethnic studies curriculum.
The draft curriculum, forwarded to India-West, makes no mention of Hindus. It does refer to Sikhs and other South Asians twice in a portion that deals with the rise of hate crimes after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The curriculum also asks students to identify commonly-held stereotypes of Sikhs and South Asians.
India and Mahatma Gandhi received a mention in a section of the proposed curriculum which discusses how Californians were influenced by the non-violence movement in their own struggles against oppression.
The draft also highlights the relative economic and education success of Asian Americans, noting that more than two-thirds of Indian Americans hold a bachelor’s degree or higher. The draft curriculum also advocates the disaggregation of Asian American data related to health and other variables.
Roark confirmed to India-West that California’s Instructional Quality Commission would receive suggested edits, based on public comments, on Sept. 20. A revised curriculum will be delivered to the California state Board of Education by Nov. 14.
The Board may hold a second public comment period after it receives the revised curriculum, according to Roark. It is expected to take final action on the curriculum by January or March 2020. The model curriculum would be released to the 1,000 school districts within the state before the 2021 school year begins.
Roark emphasized that this is not a mandate, but a guidance document: school districts have the freedom to decide their own ethnic studies course as long as it fits within state guidelines, he said.
Kalra told India-West that HAF has taken no action yet on the legislative side.
“This first draft of the Ethnic Studies curriculum was created from a framework that focuses on the contributions of African-Americans, Latino-Americans, Asian-Americans, and Native-Americans based on the kind of historic perspective of how ethnic studies has been traditionally viewed and taught at universities and colleges in the United States,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond at a special news conference Aug. 14 with leaders of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus.
