The California Energy Commission recently recognized six individuals, including Indian American teenager Kaushik Tota, with its inaugural 2020 Clean Energy Hall of Fame awards.
The awards recognize individuals who have made exceptional contributions in their local communities by helping California advance its clean energy goals.
The awards aim to motivate and inspire all stakeholders to continue to lead California to a 100 percent clean energy future for all by 2045, according to the commission in a news release.
In addition to Tota, who was named a Youth Game-Changer, others honored included James O’Bannon with the Lifetime Achievement Award; and Rey Leon, Eddie Price, Pamela Quan and Arla Ramsey as Clean Energy Champions.
The Youth Game-Changer Award recognizes an individual, 18 years of age or younger, who is helping to advance California toward a clean energy future and is inspiring a new generation of energy experts, entrepreneurs, and leaders to change the game.
Tota is a senior at Saint Francis High School in Mountain View. He founded the Climate Youth Ambassador Program, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about climate change and equipping individuals with the knowledge to lead sustainable lifestyles.
The program has reached more than 3,000 individuals and has grown to include over 30 Climate Youth Ambassadors nationwide, according to a release.
The California Energy Commission is leading the state to a 100 percent clean energy future. It has seven core responsibilities: developing renewable energy, transforming transportation, increasing energy efficiency, investing in energy innovation, advancing state energy policy, certifying thermal power plants, and preparing for energy emergencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.