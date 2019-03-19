California Governor Gavin Newsom March 13 declared a moratorium on death penalty executions in the state, halting the sentences of 737 people on death row, including the three killers of several Indian American victims.
“The intentional killing of another person is wrong and as governor, I will not oversee the execution of any individual,” said Newsom in a statement announcing the moratorium. “Our death penalty system has been, by all measures, a failure. It has discriminated against defendants who are mentally ill, black and brown, or can’t afford expensive legal representation.”
“It has provided no public safety benefit or value as a deterrent. It has wasted billions of taxpayer dollars. Most of all, the death penalty is absolute. It’s irreversible and irreparable in the event of human error,” said the governor, who took office in January.
Pravin Govin, 47, and his brother, Virendra, were sentenced to death in 2005 on charges of first degree murder, arson, robbery, burglary and kidnapping. According to police reports, on May 4, 2002, the brothers fatally strangled Gita Kumar, 42 at the time of her death, then killed her two teenage children, Paras Kumar, 18, and Tulsi Kumar, 16; as well as her mother-in-law, Sitaben Patel. The Govins used zip ties around the necks of the victims, and then burned down the Kumars’ home in Hollywood Hills, Calif.
The heinous crime was allegedly over a property dispute: the brothers owned a motel in Studio City, Calif., and Kumar’s husband, Harish Patel, owned the hotel next door. Patel and the Govin brothers had plans for expansion. Prosecutors sought the death penalty because the crime was for financial gain.
Both brothers were sentenced to death. But last year, Virendra Govin was found dead in his cell at San Quentin State Prison, in what appeared to be suicide. Pravin Govin is still housed at San Quentin.
Jeffrey Aguilar is also on death row in San Quentin for killing Indian American businessman Gurmohinder Singh, 55 at the time of his death.
According to police reports, as Singh walked out of U.S. Bank on Aug. 16, 2008, he was confronted by Aguilar, who immediately shot him, took his bag of $100,000 in cash, and then ran off on foot.
Aguilar was convicted of first degree murder, robbery, and lying in wait. He and his four accomplices had allegedly surveilled the area around the bank on the night before the shooting.
Singh, the father of two young children, owned convenience stores and grocery stores in Southern California with his brothers Nirmal and Kulwinder. The brothers also owned several check-cashing businesses.
A co-defendant, Maria Lissette Bucio, Aguilar’s aunt, also owned a check-cashing business which was doing poorly. Police reports indicated that Bucio had consulted with Aguilar on how to get money from Singh.
Bucio is serving 25 years to life for orchestrating the attack (see previous India-West story: https://bit.ly/2HltlTS). She had targeted Singh for the fatal robbery because he refused to buy stolen goods from her which she was selling to raise money to pay off $1 million in debt, according to police.
At his sentencing in 2013, Judge Vincent O’Neill noted Aguilar’s arrogance about the crimes he was charged with. O’Neill was visibly emotional as he pronounced Aguilar’s death sentence, according to The Ventura County Star. The judge spoke about a “senseless, violent death,” and added that Aguilar had spent the stolen money by buying a new car.
Aguilar also got into a shoot-out with police seven days after he shot Singh.
Aguilar was remanded to San Quentin on Oct. 31, 2013. He is not eligible for parole.
Iftekhar Murtaza, 34, is also on death row in San Quentin. Murtaza was sentenced in 2015 for the Irvine, Calif., murder of his girlfriend’s father, 56-year-old Jay Dhanak, and his 20-year-old daughter Karishma. Murtaza was dating Shayona Dhanak, whose family opposed the relationship for religious reasons. His plan, according to prosecutors, was to reunite with Shayona after killing her family. He also stabbed Shayona’s mother Leela, but she survived the attack.
After the gruesome killings, Murtaza and an accomplice took the bodies and dumped them in a nearby park. They then burned down the Dhanaks’ home. (See earlier story: https://bit.ly/2Hihk1e)
In a bizarre twist, Murtaza has married another woman while incarcerated.
Californians have voted twice on referendums in 2012 and 2016 to keep the death penalty, though there have been no executions since 2006.
Newsom’s action was met with both praise and criticism. President Donald Trump tweeted that the governor was “defying voters,” and ignoring the families of victims.
California Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris lauded the move. “The death penalty is immoral, discriminatory, ineffective, and proven to be unequally applied. I applaud Governor Gavin Newsom for his decision to put a moratorium on this deeply flawed system of capital punishment in California,” she tweeted.
