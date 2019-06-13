California Gov. Gavin Newsom June 3 announced that he has named Asif Mahmood to the state medical board.
Mahmood, 58, of Bradbury, has been a practicing physician for internal medicine and pulmonary diseases at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena since 2000. He was also chief of staff at the Greater El Monte Hospital from 2011 to 2012.
Mahmood is a member of the board of directors of the East Los Angeles College Foundation and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, United States Western Region.
The Pakistani American earned a medical degree from Sind Medical College.
This position requires Senate confirmation.
Mahmood, a Democrat, was born in Kharian, a rural village in Pakistan. His father had always dreamed of becoming a doctor, but was forced to drop out of school at a young age to support his family. “My father passed his doctor’s dreams to me,” he said last year when launching what would be an unsuccessful campaign for California’s state insurance commissioner seat (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2HWfB0V).
Mahmood went on from a government school that had no chairs or desks to a top medical school in Pakistan. He then completed his residency at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, where he met his wife, Noshaba. In 2000, Mahmood’s family moved to California.
