A new Times Square billboard featuring Pritam Singh, a 74-year-old Sikh actor/model from Northridge, Calif., is attracting everyone’s attention, for obvious reasons.
The promotional ad for Dollar Shave Club, a California-based company selling razors and other personal grooming products, shows the Indian American in a red turban and beard. And since it’s the company’s new commercial for beard oil, it shows Singh tending to his facial hair.
But it isn’t just the imagery that is grabbing eyeballs; the accompanying tagline, too, seeks to send out a strong message – “Beard Oil Because for Some People Beards Are a Religion.”
Singh has played brief roles in films like “Hancock” and has appeared on shows like Showtime’s “Sleeper Cell.”
Singh’s son, Amandeep Singh, also a model/actor who has appeared in an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” and several commercials, took to social media to share his excitement. “My dad and I worked together on a beard oil commercial 🙂 Here’s my DAD in a massive ad for beard oil in Manhattan, New York!!! That’s how we do!!!” he wrote.
