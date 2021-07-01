Despite a low voter turnout for the special election in California’s 18th Assembly District to replace newly appointed Attorney General Rob Bonta, Indian American Janani Ramachandran managed to get enough of the vote in the June 29 primary election to advance to a special election runoff next month.
According to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters website, Ramachandran received 9,303 votes for 21.57 percent, finishing second in the eight-candidate race, behind Bonta’s wife, Mia Bonta.
In attempting to replace her husband, Bonta garnered 16,228 votes for 37.62 percent, winning the primary convincingly, but not enough to win the seat outright on June 29.
Bonta would have needed 50 percent of the vote to avoid a special election runoff Aug. 31. Now, with all 156 precincts reporting, the top two vote-getters, Bonta and Ramachandran, will face off against each other for the seat.
The progressive Ramachandran, in an address posted on her campaign website, said, “While there are still many votes to count, the early results in our race are very, very positive – showing us poised to advance to the August run-off against a corporate Democrat.”
“Thank you for believing in me when the odds were stacked against us. Thank you for believing that our grassroots movement for justice is winnable, because fearless progressive change is what our district wants and deserves,” the candidate added.
“You helped us stun the political experts who didn’t see our grassroots surge coming. Naysers who didn’t believe in the strength of people-powered movements,” she said. “Our campaign has shown that voters agree – we need a fearless progressive fighting for us, not another corporate Democrat who gives in to special interest donors.”
Ramachandran is a San Francisco East Bay native. She is the daughter and granddaughter of immigrants from a small South Indian village who worked tirelessly every day to give her the opportunity to pursue her dreams, her bio notes.
Ramachandran’s passion for justice was evident at an early age. At 16, while relocating to India for a few years, she founded a nonprofit that built libraries in under-resourced schools in her local community.
After graduating from Stanford University, she worked as a home-visiting case manager at a community health clinic, serving immigrant mothers experiencing domestic violence and homelessness.
Witnessing the horrors her clients faced at the hands of our inequitable legal system, she was driven to make a difference as a lawyer and attended Berkeley Law, the bio added.
There, Ramachandran represented tenants facing eviction from some of Oakland’s most notoriously corrupt landlords. This inspired her to want to affect change at a higher level, it said.
She has previously served on the Oakland Public Ethics Commission, and currently serves on the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs.
She recently worked as an attorney at Family Violence Appellate Project, pursuing legal appeals and advocacy efforts to improve access to justice for all survivors of abuse, the campaign site bio said.
Ramachandran notes that she is running for State Assembly because the time for timid ideas is over.
“We need bold solutions and leaders with the courage to fight for them,” the campaign site said. “With your help, we can put the people first in Sacramento and have California’s first South Asian Assemblywoman, and first LGBTQ API Assemblywoman – by electing Janani Ramachandran, who is fearless in the fight for justice.”
Ramachandran told India-West in an earlier interview that she hopes to dedicate her life to being a public servant. “I’m running not just be any other Democrat. I’m running to lift up the voices of unheard people in our community, including South Asians,” she said. (See India-West interview here: https://bit.ly/3jzhtzV)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.