An Indian American couple formerly from Stockton, Calif., Satish Kartan and his wife Sharmistha Barai, were found guilty of conspiracy to obtain forced labor and two counts of obtaining forced labor, U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of California McGregor W. Scott announced March 18.
Additionally, Kartan was found guilty of fraud in foreign labor contracting, the release said.
The conviction was handed down March 14 following an 11-day trial, according to a joint announcement by Scott; Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division; Matthew Perlman, special agent in charge of the Diplomatic Security Service San Francisco Field Office; Sean Ragan, special agent in charge of the Sacramento FBI Field Office; and Ryan L. Spradlin, the special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Northern California.
Human trafficking is a disgraceful and unacceptable crime; the defendants in this case took advantage of overseas workers, forcing them to work without pay, physically abusing them, and threatening negative repercussions if they tried to leave, Dreiband said.
These defendants exploited one victim after another, using them to perform labor in their home, failing to pay wages and depriving them of basic human rights, Scott noted.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between February 2014 and October 2016, Kartan and Barai hired workers from overseas to perform domestic labor in their home in Stockton.
In advertisements seeking workers on the internet and India-based newspapers, the defendants made false claims regarding the wages and the duties of employment, said the DoJ release. Then, once the workers arrived at the defendants’ Stockton residence, Kartan and Barai forced them to work 18 hours a day with limited rest and nourishment, according to the news release, citing court documents.
The defendants kept their domestic workers from leaving and induced them to keep working for them by threatening them, by creating an atmosphere of fear, control and disempowerment, and at times by physically hitting or burning them. When a victim pushed back or said she wanted to leave, it got worse, it said.
Victims flew from India and Nepal to testify, noted the release. According to evidence presented at trial, the defendants struck one worker on multiple occasions. Barai threatened to kill her and throw her bones in the garbage, backhanded her across the face for talking back, and slammed her hands down on a gas stove, causing her to suffer first and second degree burns on her hands from the flames, the release noted.
The defendants also threatened several other victims to coerce them to keep working, including by telling the victims they would report them to police or immigration authorities if they tried to leave, it said.
Throughout the victims’ time in the defendants’ home, they were deprived of sleep and food, the release said, adding that the defendants subjected the victims to verbal abuse and harassment in an effort to intimidate them into continuing to provide labor and services.
Kartan and Barai are scheduled to be sentenced June 6.
Each defendant faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
