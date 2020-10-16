The Asian Civil Engineering Coordinating Council Oct. 6 announced that Udai Singh has been named the council’s new secretary general.
Singh was named to his new post at the council’s executive committee meeting hosted by the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers.
Singh assumed this position from the previous secretary general, Kenichi Horikoshi of Japan, for a six-year term.
“Civil engineers are improving the quality of life through sustainable development of infrastructure,” Singh said in a statement. “I am excited to work with our ACECC members to advance the civil engineering profession, promote the acquisition and transfer of knowledge and practices in Asia, and run this organization.”
Singh completed his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and graduate degrees in water resources and environmental engineering from Clemson University and University of Florida.
The Indian American worked for the global engineering firm CH2M HILL in the U.S. for 40 years before retiring as vice p[resident.
He is currently an independent environmental consultant. Singh has authored/co-authored five books, edited/co-edited eight books, and published over 60 technical papers, mostly in environmental engineering.
Singh has served in various leadership roles in ASCE, Water Environment Federation, and ASCE Environmental and Water Resources Institute. He has received prestigious awards and recognitions from American Academy of Environmental Engineers, ASCE, WEF and EWRI, and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from IIT Kanpur.
Singh, of Moraga, California, has been associated with ACECC in various roles and has traveled to and worked with most ACECC countries since 2012.
ACECC’s secretariat accordingly moved from the Japan Society of Civil Engineers headquarters in Tokyo to the American Society of Civil Engineers headquarters in Reston, Virginia.
ACECC was established in September 1999 in Tokyo with five member societies representing civil engineers from their countries (Japan, Philippines, S. Korea, Taiwan and USA). Currently there are 14 countries represented in ACECC (Australia, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, S. Korea, Taiwan, USA, and Vietnam).
ACECC’s mission is to advance the acquisition and transfer of civil engineering knowledge and practices to enable social and economic transformation for ACECC member economies.
