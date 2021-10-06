An Indian American student at Quarry Lane School in Dublin, California, is one of five winners of the 2021 Hyundai Women in STEM Scholarship.
Esha Cyril, a current senior at Quarry Lane and a resident of Pleasanton, is the only high schooler to receive the prestigious scholarship, according to a press release.
The Hyundai Women in STEM Scholarship aims to develop the next generation of women leaders. The scholarship helps close the gender gap in engineering, mobility, and autonomous driving fields by awarding female students interested in pursuing an education and career in those disciplines. Five female STEM students will receive a scholarship of $10,000 each.
The scholarship program also helps funnel more women into the STEM fields, resulting in a significant impact on the gender gap that still exists today, noted the release.
The participants are high school seniors or undergraduate students who are female, reside in the United States, and wish to pursue a STEM-related field of education.
