The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida April 11 announced that an Indian man from California was sentenced to life in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.
U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza sentenced the 41-year-old Deepak Deshpande, of Dublin, California, to life in federal prison for enticing a minor to engage in sexual conduct, the attorney’s office said.
Additionally, Deshpande, who pleaded guilty in October last year, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for production of child pornography.
According to court documents and evidence presented during the sentencing hearing, in July 2017, Deshpande contacted a minor in Orlando through an online chat application.
At that time, Deshpande posed as a modeling agent and persuaded the minor to send him nude images of herself. In the months that followed, Deshpande contacted the same minor, posing as two other individuals, and threatened to disseminate her nude images if she did not continue producing additional child pornography for him, the attorney’s office said.
In September 2017, Deshpande traveled to Orlando from California to meet the minor in person for the first time, the attorney’s office said. He brought her to a local hotel, and filmed himself sexually assaulting the victim multiple times. Between September 2017 and April 2018, he repeated this same conduct during four additional visits to Orlando, it said.
In early May 2018, following an anonymous tip, the FBI began investigating Deshpande. An undercover FBI agent then began posing as the minor in communications with Deshpande.
On May 12, 2018, as a result of the undercover investigation, Deshpande returned to Orlando and was arrested upon his arrival at the Orlando International Airport, according to the news release.
Following his arrest, Deshpande plotted to kidnap and murder the minor victim in advance of his trial, it said.
Deshpande recruited a fellow inmate, whom he believed would soon be released, to serve as a middleman.
Deshpande gave the inmate names and contact information for individuals who might be willing to carry out the abduction and murder, and furnished personal details concerning the victim and her family, including her residence and schedule, the release said.
Upon learning of the plot, the FBI conducted an undercover investigation and Deshpande’s efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, it said.
