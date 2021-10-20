File photo of California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking at a news conference on Oct. 8, 2021 in Oakland, California. The governor signed a bill that makes California among the first in the nation to list ethnic studies as a graduation requirement for all public high school students. The model curriculum focuses on four historically marginalized groups that are central to college-level ethnic studies: African Americans, Chicanos and other Latinos, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and Native Americans. It also includes lesson plans on Jews, Arab Americans, Sikh Americans and Armenian Americans who are not traditionally part of an ethnic studies curriculum. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)