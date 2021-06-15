The Palos Verdes, California-based Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District named Indian American Ami Gandhi as the replacement for former member Jeff Frankel, who died suddenly four months into his term.
Gandhi, a pharmaceutical industry professional, was appointed after the panel and the League of Women Voters of California interviewed 13 candidates during a recent special meeting. Gandhi, a mother to two children who attend the district, is a five-year resident of the Peninsula, the Daily Breeze reported.
Gandhi, in a statement via the district, said that as a second-generation Indian American, she looks forward to bringing a new perspective to the school board and is honored to continue Frankel’s legacy, according to the publication.
According to her bio, Gandhi, who was appointed May 17, has a bachelor’s degree in biology from USC, with a minor in business administration, and a master’s degree in public health from Loma Linda University.
Gandhi’s appointment is provisional for 30 days. After that, she will remain in the seat until the term ends — unless a petition calling for a special election, bearing enough signatures, gets filed with the Los Angeles County Office of Education before the provisional period ends, the report said.
