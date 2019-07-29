The Santa Cruz, Calif.-based sock company, MERGE4, apologized and pulled a pair of socks carrying an image of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh after Hindus protested, calling it “highly inappropriate.”
Cindi Busenhart, founder and CEO of MERGE4, in an email to Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who spearheaded the protest, wrote: “We offer our sincere apologies to the Hindu community. We have removed the Ganesh socks from our website and plan to discontinue the design…it was not our intention to trivialize the Hindu faith in any way.’
The socks were selling for $20 and $11.
Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, an Indian American advocacy group, in a statement in Nevada July 27 thanked MERGE4 and Busenhart for understanding the concerns of the Hindu community, which believed using an image of Lord Ganesh on such a product was highly insensitive.
Zed suggested that MERGE4 and other companies should send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that “they understand the feelings of customers and communities” when introducing new products or launching advertising campaigns.
Zed said that Lord Ganesh was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be “worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn or be wrapped around one’s feet/legs.” Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees, he said.
Zed stated that Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech, but such trivialization of Hindu deities was disturbing to Hindus all over the world.
Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously, Zed noted, adding symbols of any faith, large or small, should not be mishandled.
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the god of wisdom and the remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking. There are about three million Hindus in the U.S.
India-West noted that socks bearing an image of Lord Ganesh were still being sold on websites such as Etsy and eBay.
