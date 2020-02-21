With the election season coming into full swing, California Assembly District 25 candidate Natasha Gupta held a meet-and-greet event to court new voters.
At the joint event, held in collaboration with former Sunnyvale Mayor Otto Lee, who is running for Santa Clara County supervisor, Gupta explained her platform to constituents and community leaders.
The afternoon began with a powerful introduction by Rotarian and prominent businesswoman Preeti Suri.
“I believe Natasha will legislate in office just as she has run her campaign—with integrity, building relationships and connecting with the community. She wants to make sure your voice, my voice, our voice, our next generation’s voice is heard in Sacramento,” Suri said at the event, according to a news release. “That’s why she and her team are working hard at going to senior centers, farmers markets, homeless shelters and encampments to talk directly with people in the district.” Volunteers clad in her campaign's trademark purple shirts rushed to organize sandwich rolls and tea, coming straight from canvassing in Fremont minutes earlier, the release said.
Audience members walked home not with a glossy pictorial catalogue, but with a simple postcard that listed the Indian American candidate’s five-point plan for California: cost-effective housing solutions, comprehensive college cost reform, ending the epidemic of gun violence and hate speech, a statewide healthcare plan and expanding senior services, and tackling climate change and public transit, the release added.
In her talk, Gupta emphasized the struggles and the importance of adhering to core values in a political campaign.
“Often times, it may seem more politically convenient to take a certain position that doesn’t agree with your values, or it may be tempting to take money from a major interest group or corporations or PACs that will help propel your candidacy,” she said, according to the release. “But I’m proud to say that from day one, we’ve stayed true to our values as a people-powered campaign that took no corporate PAC or special interest money, got on the ballot because we went door-to-door and got 1,000 voters of District 25 to sign our petition.”
Secretary of State records show that the Gupta campaign paid the lowest in filing fees among all the candidates in the AD25 race and submitted the highest number of signatures in both Alameda and Santa Clara counties.
The Gupta campaign shows a steady ground game of canvassing and tabling, but has also run a digital-first strategy, with catchy branding and media material that has been heavily circulated on Facebook and YouTube, the release said.
“We’ve seen talented artists, videographers and technology professionals step in and offer, pro bono, to help us develop quality content, voter data analysis, and digital marketing,” Gupta added. “They do it because our message of inclusion for all in California is something they want to support.”
It is partially due to her outsider status that the Gupta campaign has taken an unconventional approach to running an Assembly race—blending traditional grassroots campaigning with technology workarounds to manage on a tight budget, it said.
Her team designed their own canvassing app, opting out of run-off-the-mill software that can set a campaign back as much as $5,000, the release added.
The primary election is March 3.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/39x1p9p)
