The California state Assembly recently honored Indian saints and global peace leaders HH Jain Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni and Dr. Gaur Gopal Das.
A certificate of recognition was presented to each one of them for promoting world peace, global harmony and the values of compassion, equality and justice thorough their awareness campaigns, according to a press release.
The two received a huge round of applause and a standing ovation.
Indian American state Assembly member Ash Kalra, who invited the saints to the assembly and introduced them on the request of Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, held conversations with them on climate change, world peace and creating positive impact in communities.
Acharya Lokesh Muni is a social reformer, versatile thinker, writer and poet. For the last 30 years, he has been “continuously making efforts for establishing communal harmony, non-violence, peace, mutual cooperation in the society,” added the press release.
He is the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti. Acharya Dr. Lokesh Muni has been honored with many national and international awards, including the 2010 National Communal Harmony Award by the Government of India.
Dr. Gaur Gopal Das is a filmmaker, life coach and author.
