California state Assemblyman Ash Kalra, a Democrat who represents San Jose, March 20 announced a safety supplies donation drive in response to the countywide shortage of protective equipment for medical workers to protect them against COVID-19.
“Today I am calling on all members of the public, companies, organizations and others to donate needed medical supplies to the Valley Medical Center Foundation,” the Indian American politician said in a statement. “As our first responders, doctors, and nurses risk their safety during the Coronavirus outbreak, they are now lacking the basic tools to do their jobs right, and to do them safely.”
Donations can be made to the Valley Medical Center Foundation, which is coordinating public donations of needed medical supplies.
“I understand the desire for the public to hold on to many of these items, however, our frontline medical staff need them more than we do,” Kalra added. “If you or anyone you know happens to have a surplus of supplies, please consider donating these items. Together, we can do our part to make a difference and protect these unsung heroes who are keeping our communities safe.”
The Valley Medical Center Foundation is located at 400 Clove Drive in San Jose—located on the campus of the Santa Clara County Valley Medical Center
Donations are accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
Specifically, the release said, local medical staff need the following new supplies, including masks, hand sanitizer, protective goggles and face shields, disinfectant wipes, infrared thermometers, shoe covers, hair covers and surgical caps.
For a complete list of items, please visit https://vmcfoundation.org.
Anyone can show up and drop off supplies, which will be put to immediate use by frontline medical staff, the release said.
