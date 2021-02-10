The office of Ash Kalra, an Indian American Democratic assemblyman in California’s 27th Legislative District, announced he has been elected the chair of the state’s Legislative Progressive Caucus.
His role will run for the 2021-2022 legislative session, his office noted in a news release.
“As chair, I look forward to advancing policies that lead our state with progressive values and policies. The COVID-19 pandemic has not simply created economic anxiety but has exposed long-standing societal inequities,” Kalra said in a statement.
“As progressives, we must tackle income inequality as it appears so blatantly in our state with the 5th largest economy in the world,” he said. “We must reaffirm that healthcare is a human right and that our climate crisis deserves our urgent attention by pushing forward with single-payer healthcare and supporting a Green New Deal,” the assemblyman who represents San Jose added. “We must stand with workers as they fight for jobs with dignity. And, we must continue to push to root out the corrupting influence of corporate money in our political system.”
Kalra went on to say that he is proud that he refuses corporate PAC contributions as he prepares for his reelection bid in 2022.
“My campaign is fueled by my supporters, not big corporations,” he stressed.
