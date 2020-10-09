Despite the mental and physical health benefits of natural environments, news about protecting open spaces and keeping them accessible rarely lights up cable news and social media. But with the country reeling under the coronavirus pandemic and mired in constant lockdowns, the value of outdoor spaces has never been more important than today. So in the upcoming election, voters in Santa Clara County can ensure that green spaces are protected and preserved.
What will enable voters to do so is Measure T, which is actually an extension of Measure Q, which was approved by voters in 2014. Measure T would simply renew the annual $24 parcel tax, with no increase.
That was the key takeaway from state, city and county representatives at a briefing titled, “Santa Clara Valley’s Measure T: Why Connecting to Nature is Good for Public Health,” organized by Ethnic Media Services Oct. 1.
To continue protecting and providing access to open spaces, the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority has voted unanimously to place Measure T on the November 2020 ballot. An approval of the measure would extend the tax until ended by voters.
Indian American California state Assemblymember Ash Kalra, a long-time champion of environmental causes and also the main driver behind the legislation that originally recognized the landscape of the Coyote Valley as important to the state, underscored the relevance of these open spaces at the briefing.
Kalra is also the author of a proposed California bill, AB 3030 – that was stalled in Congress this year – which would declare it to be the goals of California by 2030 to protect at least 30 percent of its land areas and waters.
“We will continue to fight for it,” Kalra stated. “Part of the reasoning was that we need to protect this open space for the preservation of a sustainable future for California, and we know that the scientists tell us that we have to preserve our land for our public health and to decrease the encroachment and impact that humans have on wildlife.”
Besides Kalra, other speakers at the virtual event included San Jose Councilmember Sergio Jimenez, Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority board member Shay Franco-Clausen, and Sadiya Muqueeth, director of community health at the Trust for Public Land.
The parcel tax currently generates more than $7.8 million annually, and all funds are spent in the cities of San Jose, Milpitas, Santa Clara, Campbell, Morgan Hill, and the unincorporated portions of Santa Clara County.
“We operate on a tight budget of $12 million a year, and two-thirds of which comes from Measure Q,” said Franco-Clausen. “In the past six years, we have completed almost 300 projects… This measure will allow us to follow through on our commitment to public for keeping our preserves open.”
She added: “During the Covid crisis, we have managed to keep all our preserves open and safe…We have noted a greater diversity of visitors. Some consider open spaces to be essential during this time for health reasons and mental health. It is a key part of keeping our sanity during this time.”
In the last five years, the parcel tax funding has nearly doubled the amount of protected acreage to over 26,000 in Santa Clara Valley and has helped protect almost 1,000 acres in North Coyote Valley, providing benefits for wildlife, water quality, and flood protection.
Kalra opined that all of the progress in Coyote Valley wouldn’t have been possible without the resources made available via Measure Q.
“At the end of the day, the land will not be protected unless it’s bought…We need the Open Space Authority to have the resources and the ability to actually purchase and protect land permanently,” said Kalra. “I’m excited about Measure T because we need the Open Space Authority to continue to do their work and they can only do that with those resources. I’m confident that Measure T will get the support of the community cause especially now, people are home and the only respite they get is a walk outside or go to these open spaces.”
Measure Q allowed the Open Space Authority to provide connections to nature for communities that have a harder time accessing preserves.
“We had an old line of PG&E towers down the middle of one of my neighborhoods, that Kalra used to represent. Through some Measure Q funding we were able to build a pathway there so folks can recreate in those spaces. That’s now called Albertson Parkway in South San Jose,” said Jimenez.
Other projects that materialized because of this dedicated revenue stream include Martial Cottle Park, which has about three miles of trails, and Bill’s Backyard at the Children’s Discovery Museum of San Jose in downtown San Jose, he said.
“That’s used by children all around the city,” Jimenez noted.
Funding from Measure Q allowed the county to purchase 937 acres in North Coyote Valley at a cost of $96 million.
“Almost half of that came from the City of San Jose from its 2018 Measure T infrastructure bond measure, almost half coming from the Peninsula Open Space Trust, $5M from the Open Space Authority, and importantly, $15M from the State of California,” said Marc Landgraf, Measure T volunteer and external affairs manager at Friends of SCVOSA.
Coyote Valley, Kalra said, is an endangered landscape, and has been continually threatened by urbanization. He stressed that these spaces need to be preserved for generations to come.
“We have thousands of acres yet to protect in the Coyote Valley area. Without Measure T, that land would be subject to private purchase by developers, by industry, by polluters that could ultimately – we have Sergio on the council now and others – but at some point, in the future, we could forever change the character of Coyote Valley.”
Speakers emphasized that open spaces can aid in promoting good health and sustaining wellness.
“When we think about from the perspective of health, we often think about a doctor’s office or a nurse or hospital, but health is really a state of well-being and not just an absence of a disease,” said Muqueeth. “Research demonstrates that spending as little as two hours a week in nature, in green space — about 15 to 20 minutes a day — can improve self-reported health and well-being. Nature is an essential part of the public health infrastructure. Being outside improves health outcomes.”
She added that people who live closer to green spaces are more likely to be physically active which helps to prevent many chronic diseases such as hypertension and obesity.
The only opposition that Measure T has received is from the Silicon Valley Taxpayers Association, informed Kat Wilson, campaign manager, Friends of SCVOSA-Yes on Measure T.
“Basically, this group is anti-tax for everything,” she said, adding that they’ve issued a rebuttal.
