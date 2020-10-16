California state Assemblyman Kansen Chu recently honored members of his district with Community Hero Awards, which included one being awarded to Indian American activist Rini Johar.
Johar was felicitated by Chu as a community hero for her work with victims of domestic violence through her organization Disha Darshan.
Disha Darshan believes in "each one help one." The victims are helped and guided by this one-stop resource center, which helps them with clothes, food, jobs, education and more.
Johar, a news release said, believes that one woman with courage is a majority.
Chu announced the sixth annual awards in a Sept. 28 news release and then honored them – safely, amid the COVID-19 pandemic – at an Oct. 2 drive through event in Milpitas.
The Community Hero Awards Ceremony is an annual tradition started by Chu. For the last five years, honorees were nominated because they dedicated their time and efforts to make our community a better place to live, work, play and retire.
This year, COVID-19 has impacted the community tremendously, but with that impact, Chu’s team has also seen a rise in the number of unsung heroes who have dedicated their time to give back to the community, receiving the most amount of nominations this year as compared to previous years.
“I am so proud to represent a community that is home to so many selfless heroes,” said Chu.
“During a year when so many are struggling, I am so inspired to see those who have stepped out to help out. These local heroes are doing good deeds daily to help their friends, neighbors, and most of the time, people who they do not know. The pandemic has caused many challenges, but I am glad to be able to do one small thing to honor those who are lifting up our community,” he said.
