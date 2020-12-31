Indian American Ash Kalra, a former San Jose City Councilmember and current California state Assemblyman representing San Jose, has his eye on replacing Attorney General Xavier Becerra as the state’s top law enforcement official.
The San Jose Spotlight reports that Becerra was tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to be the next U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, leaving California’s attorney general position vacant.
If Becerra is confirmed, Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint the state’s next attorney general— and Kalra thinks it should be him, the report notes.
Kalra, a Democrat, represents Assembly District 27, which encompasses most of San Jose, including downtown and the East Side.
CAPA 21, an Asian-American Pacific Islander political action committee, urged Newsom to consider Kalra along with Assemblymember Rob Bonta, Assemblymember David Chiu and Congressman Ted Lieu, the Spotlight report said.
Kalra told the report in an interview that his legislative experience combined with more than a decade of service as a public defender sets him apart, and gives him a unique stance on criminal justice reform.
“It’s really important that we have an attorney general that is truly progressive and is looking to lead an agency that will protect Californians,” Kalra said in the report. “That means being aggressive against corporations that are polluting or taking advantage of workers, hospitals that may be taking advantage of patients and creating a criminal justice system that truly focuses on public safety, not simply incarceration.”
Kalra said creating a more equitable criminal justice system that holds individuals, law enforcement and the judicial system accountable is paramount for public safety, according to the report.
Earlier this year, Kalra authored a bill signed by Newsom known as the Racial Justice Act, which prohibits the use of race, ethnicity or national origin as a basis for a conviction or sentence.
“Clearly, the manner in which California previously handled criminal justice did not make us safer,” Kalra added in the report, reflecting on his time as a public defender and an assemblyman. “It just locked up a lot of poor people for many, many years. I think that we can be safer by ensuring that our criminal justice system is applied equally.”
Peter Ortiz, a trustee on the Santa Clara County Board of Education and longtime advocate for San Jose’s Latino community, said Kalra’s background as a public defender and advocate for communities of color sets him apart from past attorneys general who have served as prosecutors—Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, for example, the report notes.
Kalra’s strategy for criminal justice reform emphasizes prevention. He said California’s “revolving door” in and out of prison has only served to victimize communities. To eliminate the revolving door, Kalra said the state needs to support previously incarcerated individuals —especially youth— to ensure they don’t commit crimes again, the Spotlight said.
California also needs to invest money and resources into those who have been a victim of “unchecked corporate greed” and “egregious income inequality” statewide, Kalra said. He’s committed to not accepting corporate or law enforcement money.
His other hot button issue is the climate crisis. Kalra said the office must be aggressive in combating climate change by enforcing regulations on industrial polluters and supporting green policies, according to the publication.
Kalra served on the San Jose City council for eight years before being elected to the state Assembly in 2016. The first Indian American to serve in the California Legislature, he’s now in his third term. If appointed attorney general, he would be the second Indian American in the position, following Harris.
If Newsom doesn’t choose Kalra, the District 27 representative plans to happily “stay right where he is” in the state Assembly and continue to push a progressive agenda, the report adds.
In the past four years Kalra has had 32 bills signed into law.
