The California state Legislature last month passed a landmark bill protecting the rights of homeowners who wish to display religious symbols on their doorway to their homes. “We thank Sen. Allen and the ADL for their leadership on SB-652 and for working with us to ensure that the needs of the Hindu American community are addressed in the bill,” said HAF’s Indian American managing director Samir Kalra. (representational image of a Hindu toran/Wikimedia.org photo)