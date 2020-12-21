Over two dozen families, individuals and foundations have come together to create a joint Endowed Chair in Jain and Hindu studies at California State University, Fresno.
The partnership between the Jain and Hindu communities and the university underscores a “mutual commitment to educating current and future generations of students about the principles of nonviolence, dharma (virtue, duty), justice, pluralist philosophy, the interconnectedness of all beings and care for the environment through Hindu-Jain texts, philosophies and traditions,” the university stated in a press release.
Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro called the partnership historic. “The California State University has never seen a partnership like this one with the Jain and Hindu communities. I’m very pleased that this has happened at Fresno State. It establishes a model for other campuses in the CSU and around the country to do the same,” he said.
The Endowed Chair will be housed in the department of philosophy in the College of Arts and Humanities and will be an integral part of the university’s religious studies program. A professor who is an expert in both the religions’ traditions will be appointed as interim chair in 2021.
“Because of the beautiful Peace Garden and what it represents here, we feel California State University, Fresno is the rightful place for this endowed chair. How beautiful and remarkable it is that both traditions will now be represented, taught and researched at Fresno State,” said Dr. Sulekh Jain, of Las Vegas, Nevada, who has a prominent role in developing Jain education in the U.S. “This is the first joint chair in the two traditions, not only in North America, but most probably in the whole world. This is historic,” the Indian American added.
“Like two rivers running parallel and at times intertwined create a rich ecosystem, Hinduism (traditionally known as Sanatana Dharma) and Jainism (Jain Dharma) originated on the Indian subcontinent, for over three millennia serve as a model to building pluralistic and peaceful relations,” added Dr. Veena Howard, a Fresno State religious studies professor. “Mahatma Gandhi was a product of both Jain and Hindu traditions and teachings. Gandhi was born in a Hindu family but was strongly influenced and molded by Jain friends, monks and Jain vows.”
Additionally, the Endowed Chair also will support Jain and Hindu scholarly endeavors for students, including scholarships, stipends and research funds. For the professor who holds the chair, the funds may support research and academic publications, conference travel and campus-sponsored events, said the university.
Dr. Jasvant Modi, a Los Angeles, Calif.-based prominent Jain philanthropist and supporter of this chair, said, “We hope that the younger generation, when they come to the college, they’re exposed to this philosophy as we know that Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and others followed a nonviolent way of solving the countries and the world’s problems.”
“The chair will teach Jainism and Hinduism, furthering Fresno State’s efforts to promote understanding of religions and communities. The teaching of these ancient traditions reflects our community’s diversity and our donors’ trust in the value and impact of Fresno State’s programs,” added Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, Fresno State provost and vice president for academic affairs.
