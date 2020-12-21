Hindu Goddess Saraswati (l) and Shri 1008 Mahavir Swami. Indian American Sulekh Jain, who has a prominent role in developing Jain education in the U.S., said, “This is the first joint chair in the two traditions, not only in North America, but most probably in the whole world. This is historic.” (calendar art; Dayodaya/Wikimedia Commons photo)