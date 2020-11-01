The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is vigorously working to shut down National Institutes of Health experimenter Elisabeth Murray's cruel experiments on monkeys—and its campaign just got a big boost from bighearted Indian American teenager Archit Kumar in Dublin, California.
The tech-savvy 16-year-old Dublin High School junior developed a gripping new video game, Monkey Fright, which is now available to play on PETA's Students Opposing Speciesism website (found here: https://bit.ly/3e5ohAl).
In the game, players can direct an animated monkey on a desperate search for freedom through Murray's laboratory. One wrong move, and the animal ends up locked in a cage and is terrorized by ruthless experimenters, according to a news release.
Kumar has a message for Murray: "I want to let [her] know that it's never too late to make a difference. Although her 30 years of experimentation have led to countless episodes of pain and suffering, she still has the opportunity to reform her research for the benefit of animals. If she can make this change, she will be setting a great example for researchers around the world."
Murray has received more than $36 million in taxpayer funding in the past 13 years for these experiments. She cuts into monkeys' heads, saws off a portion of their skulls to expose the brain, and then injects toxins into it to inflict permanent brain damage, the release notes.
In some monkeys, she suctions out part of the brain. Afterward, they're placed alone in a small metal cage, and experimenters terrorize them with fake snakes and spiders. Her laboratory has failed to develop a single treatment or cure for humans, it said.
PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to experiment on"—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.
For more information, visit SOS.PETA.org.
