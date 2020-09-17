Two Indian American students from San Jose, California, as well as one from India, were among the 2020 International Young Eco-Hero Award winners, Action for Nature organization announced Sept. 2
Adarsh Ambati and Ishan Goyal, both 15 years-old, are two of 17 young environmental activists from across the globe honored by Action for Nature as a 2020 International Young Eco-Hero, an award that recognizes eco-conscious youth aged 8 to 16 for their creative initiatives aimed at tackling critical environmental challenges, a news release said.
Ambati received the Innovator Award for his project, “Smart Community Sprinkler System.”
Ambati noticed that while harsh drought conditions have existed in his area for several years, many of his neighbors had automatic sprinklers dispersing precious and expensive water, regardless of weather conditions.
In response, he developed a smart, low-cost, community sprinkler alert system that would conserve water that is often wasted during general-purpose landscape irrigation.
Ambati began working on his prototype in 2016, conducted a two-month pilot with 10 neighboring households, and found that these 10 homes had the potential to save 50,000 gallons of water over two months, the release said.
Goyal received an honorable mention in the 13-to-16-year-old age category for his project, “Pin & Post Wildfire Prevention.”
Goyal saw live news coverage of wildfires raging across his state that were killing innocent people, destroying property, and polluting the environment.
Knowing that many of these fires are sparked by malfunctions in the power grid, Ishan developed Pin & Post, a mobile app to simplify the process of reporting potentially hazardous vegetation and wires near power lines and utility poles, the release said of Goyal’s project.
“Kids like Adarsh and Ishan have shown that the next generation is refusing to simply stand on the sidelines but instead is turning its passion for helping the planet into projects that have tangible, positive impacts on the environment now,” said Beryl Kay, president of Action for Nature, an international non-profit organization that encourages young people to nurture a love and respect for Earth’s natural resources and to take personal action to better their environments. “Young activists like Adarsh and Ishan are shaping the world around them and inspiring other young people to take action to protect our Earth.”
Also receiving an honorable mention was Aditya Mukarji, 15, of Gurgaon, India, for his project, “Refuse If You Cannot Reuse.”
Deciding to concentrate on single-use plastic elimination, Mukarji chose to focus on the hospitality industry, his bio notes.
He began approaching restaurant owners and managers to persuade them to eliminate plastic straws. As a young person, it was sometimes challenging to get people to take him seriously, and many claimed their customers wanted straws and that there were no alternatives to plastic.
In response, Mukarji suggested that restaurants post signs to communicate their commitment to the planet and thus straws would be offered only if asked for. He also researched alternative materials and linked businesses with suppliers of more sustainable straws; in the end, many owners told him they saved costs, it said.
Awarded annually, these outstanding young people from across the globe are selected by a panel of independent judges, including experts in environmental science, biology, and education, the release said.
For the past 17 years, the International Young Eco-Hero Awards have honored global youth in two categories – 8 to 12 years old and 13 to 16 years old – who are taking important steps to solve tough environmental problems, the release added.
Since 2003, Action for Nature has recognized more than 275 young people from over 30 countries and 25 U.S. states, it said.
