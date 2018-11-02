The David and Lucile Packard Foundation celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Packard Fellowships for Science and Engineering by announcing Oct. 15 the recipients of its 2018 class of Fellows, which included Indian American Mansi Kasliwal.
Each of the 18 innovative, early-career scientists and engineers will receive $875,000 over five years to pursue their research, the foundation said in a news release.
Kasliwal, associate professor in the California Institute of Technology’s astronomy department, focuses her research on astronomy, astrophysics and cosmology.
The dynamic infrared sky is hitherto largely unexplored, the foundation noted in Kasliwal’s bio. The Kasliwal research group is undertaking infrared surveys to uncover astrophysical transients such as stellar mergers, shocks, and enshrouded supernovae, it said.
Working with gravitational wave observatories, these surveys will search for light from neutron star mergers unabated by opacity.
According to Kasliwal’s research group page on Caltech.edu, the group’s primary discovery engines are two robotic, wide-field infrared and optical cameras at Palomar Observatory. It collaborates with astronomers worldwide to panchromatically characterize the discoveries across the electromagnetic spectrum. It said that the group will “enthusiastically pursue a multi-messenger quest to identify electromagnetic counterparts to gravitational wave events.”
Kasliwal earned a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in engineering physics. She later attended Caltech where she earned her master’s and doctorate in astrophysics. She later served as a Hubble Fellow and Carnegie-Princeton Postdoctoral Fellow at the Carnegie Institution for Science.
The Packard Fellowships in Science and Engineering are among the nation’s largest nongovernmental fellowships, designed to allow maximum flexibility in how the funding is used, it said.
Since 1988, this program has supported the blue-sky thinking of scientists and engineers in the hopes that their research over time will lead to new discoveries that improve people’s lives and enhance our understanding of the universe, the foundation added.
The Packard Fellows’ work has contributed to breakthroughs like the creation of the CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technique, the discovery of soft tissues in dinosaur fossils, and the first-ever observation of a neutron star collision, it added.
Fellows have gone on to receive a range of accolades, including Nobel Prizes in chemistry and physics, the Fields Medal, the Alan T. Waterman Award, MacArthur Fellowships, and elections to the National Academies.
The Fellows also gather at annual meetings to discuss their research, where conversations have led to unexpected collaborations across disciplines.
“It really is amazing to see what brilliant researchers can do when given the room to take big risks,” said Frances Arnold, chair of the Packard Fellowships Advisory Panel, 2018 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, and former Packard Fellow. “And I’m not only talking about their impressive contributions to their fields—I’m also talking about building entirely new disciplines and giving back to the next generation of scientists. I’m excited to see what’s in store for this new class as it joins our welcoming community of Fellows.”
The Fellowships program was inspired by David Packard’s commitment to strengthen university-based science and engineering programs in the United States, the release said.
He recognized that the success of the Hewlett-Packard Company, which he co-founded, was derived in large measure from research and development in university laboratories. Since 1988, the Foundation has awarded $410 million to support 595 scientists and engineers from 54 national universities, it said.
“At the Packard Foundation, we believe that every sector of society—from philanthropy to academia to government—has a crucial role to play in supporting science and research,” said David Orr, chair of the Packard Foundation Board of Trustees. “Over the past three decades, the Fellowship program has been an example of our deep commitment to basic research in science and engineering. Every year, I love learning from the Fellows about their sometimes unexpected, but always fascinating, research—much of which would be difficult or impossible to perform with funds from traditional grants. The new class will certainly continue the tradition of the groundbreaking science that Packard Fellows have become known for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.