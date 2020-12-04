President-elect Joe Biden Nov. 30 announced his inauguration planning committee, with Indian American lawyer Maju Varghese among those named to the team.
The Hill reports that the committee will lead the planning process for the Jan. 20 inauguration that will kick off the Biden-Kamala Harris administration.
Varghese, the Biden campaign’s chief operating officer, will serve as executive director of the committee, the report said.
Varghese served as chief operating officer of Biden’s campaign throughout the primaries and general election. He also worked in the White House under the Obama administration, it said.
Varghese said in a statement that the inauguration “will serve as the launching pad for the Biden-Harris Administration to get to work on day one and beat the pandemic, build back our economy better, and unify our country.”
Prior to his time with the Biden campaign, Varghese served as the chief operating officer for The Hub Project from September 2018 to August 2019; a senior adviser at Dentons from April 2017 to August 2018; and in various role at the White House during the Obama administration from November 2010 until January 2017.
Earlier in his career, Varghese held positions at Gore 2000 during the presidential campaign for Al Gore; a research associate at the Democratic National Committee; and an associate at Wade Clark Mulcahy.
Varghese earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a law degree from Hofstra University.
In addition to Varghese, Biden and Harris named Tony Allen, the president of Delaware State University, as chief executive officer of the Presidential Inaugural Committee; and both Erin Wilson, a top Biden campaign aide, and Yvanna Cancela, a Nevada elected representative, will work as deputy executive directors.
In related news, California resident Ajay Bhutoria announced in an email to India-West that he is joining the Finance Committee of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.
The inauguration planning comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, meaning that leaders will be challenged to adjust the event to address health and safety concerns, according to the report.
Construction has already begun on the inauguration platform outside of the White House, despite President Trump’s refusal to concede the election.
The committee also unveiled its website where individuals can donate to the inaugural committee and purchase T-shirts and other merchandise.
