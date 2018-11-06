Theglobal food company Campbell’s has removed a beef recipe from its website’s “Diwali Inspired Recipes” after Indian American Hindus protested calling it highly insensitive.
Campbell’s had said on its website: “Celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, this autumn with Campbell’s Kitchen’s collection of inspired recipes.”
On a Diwali-inspired recipes page on the food maker’s website, stir-fried beef was part of “Spicy Beef & Broccoli Pinwheels,” which was listed among most popular five recipes. Ingredients also include the company’s Swanson Beef Broth or Swanson Beef Stock.
Rajan Zed, an outspoken member of the Hindu Indian American community in Nevada, had urged Campbell’s to apologize for the linkage of Diwali with beef.
The consumption of beef was highly conflicting to Hindu beliefs, Zed noted. The cow, the seat of many deities, was sacred and had long been venerated in Hinduism, he added
Zed, the president of Universal Society of Hinduism, indicated that it was highly insensitive for the Campbell Soup Company to term a beef dish as a “Diwali Inspired Recipe.”
It was very hurtful to the Hindu feelings as Diwali was the most popular Hindu festival, which falls on Nov. 7 this year, Zed added.
Zed urged Campbell’s interim chief executive officer Keith R. McLoughlin and board chairman Les C. Vinney to offer an official apology besides removing the beef recipe from under its “Diwali Inspired Recipes.”
In an email to Zed on Nov. 2, the director of Diversity and Inclusion of Campbell Soup Company, Elizabeth Campbell, wrote: “We recognize that this content is neither appropriate nor acceptable and have removed it from our site today…We are undertaking a review of our internal processes to ensure that something like this does not occur in the future.”
Zed thanked Campbell’s for understanding the concerns of the Hindu community, though he pointed out that a formal apology from McLoughlin and Vinney was still due.
Zed suggested that Campbell’s and other companies should send their senior executives for training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that they had an understanding of the feelings of customers and communities when introducing new products or launching advertising campaigns.
