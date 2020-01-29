Dozens of Indian Americans and Kashmir Hindu Pandits gathered outside the state Capitol Building in Sacramento, Calif., Jan. 19 to hold a candlelight vigil commemorating the 30th anniversary of the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindu Pandits.
This tragic event was recognized by a candlelight vigil organized by the Hindu American Foundation as part of a series of vigils done around the U.S. to mark the infamous day, a news release said.
Also joining was the crowd who were local to Sacramento, who heard from members of the Kashmiri Pandit community tell the stories of what happened on Jan. 19, 1990.
The program started with a prayer by Divyadeep Wadhwa. Later Easan Katir – director for the Hindu American Foundation, introduced the prominent speakers –Kashmiri Pandits living in Greater Sacramento, who told the assembled crowd the history of what happened to the Kashmiri Pandit community.
Speakers have said that on Jan. 19, 1990, “terrorist-driven violence, rape, torture and murder led to the forced exodus of our families and 350,000 other Hindu Pandits from our homeland in our former ‘Paradise on Earth,’” according to the news release distributed by HAF.
Greg Bernard, a member from Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light, strongly condemned the violent incidents lead to the Kashmir Pandits' exodus and demanded their safe return to their homeland, it said.
HPWL, an international peace organization with branches in 170 countries, was founded for global peace and cessation of war.
Inder Kaw, a local well-known Kashmiri Pandit, delved into the deep history of why Kashmir is important to all Hindus.
He said right up from ancient times great scholars, sages, saints, philosophers including Adi Sankaracharya and Swami Vivekananda, had visited Kashmir to learn, to gain knowledge, to excel in the field of spiritualism, mysticism and religion, the release said.
Saints and seers found Kashmir a fertile place for spiritual Saadhana. He said unfortunately many Hindu spiritual places were renamed against the will of the Kashmiri Hindu Pandits, which is a forceful attempt to remove their identity, it added.
The next two speakers, Preeti Tickoo and Sunil Kaul, both Kashmir Pandits, lived through the events of that fateful day, and told their stories. Shivesh Sinha, a member of Sacramento for New India group, said as Kashmiri Pandits have expressed their love and willingness to return to their homeland in the Valley, the Indian government shall facilitate this move soon, it said.
Anu Mugu, and Kashmiri Manas Ray suggested Hindus commemorate this exodus every year in every temple, as other faiths remember their past with ceremony. Poet Abhinav Shukla recited a poem expressing the pain Kashmir Pandits going through. Part of one’s logical mind could ask "what practical use is a candlelight vigil? This happened 30 years ago, will anyone still care?"
This evening event answered both those questions. With the inspiring shlokas, stories of tragedy, suffering, the deep mystical history of Kashmir, the silent prayer, the soft bhajan, the evening became magic, said the release.
Many participants who attended the vigil said they had not realized the depths of what had happened, and said they were grateful for this vigil to be organized, so that they could learn what had happened. So many Kashmiris and the crowd thanked HAF for providing this forum, the release said.
After the speeches, the assembled crowd held their candles up high in the air as they heard a traditional Bhajan. Easan concluded by thanking the Greater Sacramento community and asking everyone to support the Kashmir Pandit community in their struggle to keep their identity alive, it said.
