On Feb. 23, over 100 Indian Americans in Irvine, Calif., gathered at Irvine City Hall for a candlelight vigil to peacefully protest against terrorism.
The main motto highlighted during the protest, according to a press release, was: “We need peace and not menace of sponsored terrorism with severe loss of innocent lives.”
The protest was organized by Amit Gandotra, who was inspired to hold the vigil after hearing of the terrorist attack in Pulwama which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel and injured many others.
“It was remarkable that many of the attendees were children, too, who came forward with their messages to condemn violence and spread peace through poignant posters and banners,” Gandotra said.
The crowd also prayed for the families of the soldiers. Among the crowd was a former Indian army officer Captain Ramesh Lohia, who shared with the attendees his experience with war – the India-Pakistan War of 1971 –when he was just a 22-year-old. This, added the press release, gave the group an opportunity to discuss the importance of peace in the world and to further discuss the future of India.
Although the protest was inspired by the attack against the Indian soldiers and innocent civilians, the group ensured that the banners at the event avoided any mention of any country or religion to keep the vigil non-political, with a focus on the core issues of terrorism, terror-related funding, loss of innocent lives, requesting nations to make every effort to live in peace and harmony, said the press release.
Ten-year-old Deea Gandotra collected signatures and recorded the views of the attendees which Amit Gandotra plans to share with the Indian government to formally register this protest against terrorism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.