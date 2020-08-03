Maine-based candy maker Wilbur’s has honored Indian American Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Center for Disease Control in Maine, with a limited edition chocolate bar.
The Shah Bars were announced as a recognition to Shah for his work in curbing COVID-19 in the state, according to reports.
Shah has a Facebook group created in his honor, and social media users are applauding him for his effort.
The wrapper of the milk and dark chocolate bars has a photo of Shah with a map of Maine and a heart on them, it said.
According to a news source, the firm has said that 10 percent from the sales of Shah Bars will be donated to "Freeport Community Services Food Pantry," an organization that provides free food to people in need. The bars are priced at $2.25 for a chocolate bar and pack of six for $13.50. The company has sold more than 3,000 bars so far to raise $675, according to the company.
The company also announced two new flavors for the Shah Bar collection – milk chocolate with almonds, and milk chocolate with crispies.
Shah has been earning praises for his calm, reassuring approach during his daily briefings.
He has received widespread recognition for his handling of Covid-19 in the United States. Previously, Shah served as the director of the Illinois Department of Health, it said.
