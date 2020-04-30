The Center for American Progress said that its president and CEO, Neera Tanden, has been named to New Jersey’s “Restart and Recovery Commission, which Gov. Phil Murphy announced at his daily press briefing April 28. The commission will examine ways to safely restart business and other critical operations throughout the state as well as develop policies for New Jersey’s short- and long-term economic recovery.
“Gov. Murphy has taken strong and proactive steps to flatten the curve and combat the coronavirus in New Jersey, and I am honored to serve on his Restart and Recovery Commission as the state develops a plan for gradually reopening its economy in the weeks and months ahead,” said Tanden.
“Public health and the economy have to work hand in hand because the public is rightly focused on its safety. And as public health is addressed, and states safely reopen, we must ensure that we build back stronger and fairer. I look forward to working with Gov. Murphy and my fellow commissioners on this important task ahead,” the Indian American leader added.
“This commission is made up of some of our state and nation’s sharpest intellects and Neera Tanden is at the top of that list,” said Gov. Murphy. “As we move toward restarting our economy, it is paramount that we protect both our public and our economic health. I truly believe there is no more well-suited group than this commission to help us achieve that goal.”
Tanden, as president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, focuses on how the organizations can fulfill their missions to expand opportunity for all Americans. She has also served in both the Obama and Clinton administrations as well as on presidential campaigns. Before leading American Progress, Tanden was the organization’s chief operating officer. She previously served as senior adviser for health reform at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; as director of domestic policy for the Obama-Biden presidential campaign, where she managed all domestic policy proposals; and as policy director for Hillary Clinton’s first presidential campaign, where she directed all policy work and oversaw the debate preparation process for then-Sen. Clinton.
