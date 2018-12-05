An Indian American cardiologist in Elko, Nevada, has pleaded guilty to distributing the highly-addictive prescription drugs Oxycodone and Hydrocodone to patients without a medical purpose, U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson for the District of Nevada said in a Nov. 26 news release.
Dr. Devendra I. Patel, also known as Devendrakumar I. Patel, 59, who owns and operates Northeastern Nevada Cardiology, was indicted by a grand jury in December 2017. United States District Judge Larry R. Hicks has accepted the guilty plea, the attorney’s office said.
The investigation showed Patel illegally prescribed opioids and other prescription narcotics to patients for financial gain. As part of his plea, Patel admitted that, between September 2015 and February 2016, he prescribed Oxycodone (such as OxyContin) and Hydrocodone (such as Norco) to patients without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice.
The prescriptions were in direct violation of his duty as a long-term licensed medical doctor, the release said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 115 Americans die each day of an opioid-related overdose. In 2016, there were 408 opioid-related deaths in Nevada, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
His license was suspended upon his arrest in December 2017. Patel’s prescribing practices allowed him to see a high volume of patients and easily prescribe and sell the opioids, while not addressing any legitimate medical concerns of his patients, the attorney’s office added.
He is scheduled to next appear in court for his sentencing March 18. Patel can receive a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
