Los Angeles-based charity Caring Hand for Children, a nonprofit that supports underprivileged children in India, Aug. 25 held its 12th annual fundraiser gala which raised more than $250,000 towards helping its cause.
During the event, which was attended by roughly 400 people, several items were auctioned off to help raise funds for the organization that will go towards helping to educate underprivileged children in India. Among the auctioned items included countless portraits and memorabilia.
The night started off with a silent auction, which included signed sports and Bollywood memorabilia as well as authentic, designer Indian outfits donated by boutiques from Little India in Artesia. Artwork and sculptures were also donated by many local talents in the community.
Aside from the silent auction, in the center ballroom, Chili Beatz, a contemporary Indian band, welcomed patrons to the main event. Staying true to the theme of “Legends of Bollywood,” the singing troupe performed old and new melodies along with amazing choreographed dance numbers by children, according to an organization news release.
Caring Hand for Children founder Vinay Chabbra provided an update on the children being supported in India.
The organization has grown tremendously in the last decade and is still 100 percent volunteer supported with no administrative salaries, the Indian American founder said.
Opportunities for sponsoring and donating were shared throughout the night, with options to donate by buying raffle tickets to purchase a gold and diamond necklace, the release said.
The Sponsor-a-child program touched many hearts and wallets, making it a huge success with excess of 500 new pledges being made at the event alone, it said.
Founding board members also shared the progress made in the last year. Shashi Bhatter highlighted the remote learning program, which provides tutoring to the children in India via online google classrooms. Younger volunteer members Mahika Saoji, 15, and Rayan Jawa, 12, also shared an outline and description of the progress made by this teaching program.
Another major announcement was a senior program to support the needs of the local elderly community by the volunteer team of CHC to start in 2019, the release added.
Dr. Seema Arora reiterated the mission of the organization and elaborated on the immensity of the challenge.
Most compelling were the statistics from “Save the Children International” that India has a staggering 278 million underprivileged uneducated children, which amounts to 40 percent of the world’s total illiterate children population.
She invited the attendees to join the Caring Hand family and become a collective force to eradicate child illiteracy in India, the organization noted.
The Caring Hand for Children organization currently is donating funds towards education for a total of 3,933 children through 23 projects all over India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.