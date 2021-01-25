An Indian American in Southern California is looking to take a step up from her seat as a city councilmember in Carlsbad to a spot in Sacramento as part of the state Senate.
Priya Bhat-Patel, who grew up in Carlsbad, is eyeing Republican incumbent Patricia Bates’ spot in the 36th state Senate District.
A daughter of Indian immigrants, Bhat-Patel is the first Indian American to be elected to a city council in San Diego County, and the youngest person ever to be elected to the Carlsbad City Council.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, state and local governments across America have been left to navigate a public health crisis that has claimed nearly 170,000 lives and crippled the economy, her campaign website notes.
When leaders refused science and basic facts, Bhat-Patel took early steps to help Carlsbad flatten the curve and secure funding for local businesses. When leaders rejected face masks, Bhat-Patel spearheaded a measure to mandate masks and social distancing, the site said.
Without a clear pathway forward, the candidate is running to bring fact-based solutions to Sacramento and get results for California families.
“We can’t afford leaders who reject science and put lives at risk. It is time to elect a state senator who has the right priorities and a track record of getting things done,” she says.
The product of local public schools, Bhat-Patel attended college locally at U.C. San Diego. She holds a master’s in public health from the University of Southern California and a doctorate in public health from Loma Linda University.
Passionate about serving her community, she put her education to task helping to improve overall health and wellness for California families, her site continued.
As a public health expert, Bhat-Patel has devoted her career to tackling tough issues – from reducing childhood obesity, improving health access for seniors, to expanding preventative care programs, the campaign boasted.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, she is leading the statewide initiative to combat rising domestic violence with innovative, comprehensive victim services at local Family Justice Centers in jurisdictions throughout California, it says.
The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the importance of experienced, ethical leaders in Sacramento. Her public health expertise, proven track record, and true sense of service set her apart as the right candidate to meet this historic moment, the site adds.
If elected, her campaign page says, Bhat-Patel will make history again as the first Indian American woman state legislator in California history.
The site says that Bhat-Patel is a proven changemaker; has the experience needed; has deep community roots; and is a public health expert that is ideal to unseat Bates in the 2022 election.
