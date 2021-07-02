Carnegie Corporation of New York announced its annual list of Great Immigrants June 30, honoring 34 individuals who have enriched and strengthened our society and our democracy through their contributions and actions, among whom are two Indian Americans and one Pakistani American. Indian Americans Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund; and Kamlesh Lulla, Nasa Scientist and Senior Advisor for University Research and Technology Collaboration at the Johnson Space Center; as well as Pakistani American Ali Zaidi, Deputy White House National Climate Advisor, are among the class of 2021 representing more than 30 countries of origin and emphasizes service to society, according to a press release.
Gopinath, who studied economics in Delhi, took a “leave of public service” from her job teaching international studies and economics at Harvard University to assume the position as chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, noted the release.
Called “one of the world’s outstanding economist,” Gopinath focuses her research on international finance and macroeconomics. She has been widely published in top economics journals and has received numerous honors, including election as a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. In 2019, she was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, the highest honor India’s government gives to overseas Indians and persons of Indian origin.
Gopinath says that her most important advice is to have inner strength because you really have to believe in what you are capable of to keep pushing your ideas forward. “It’s exactly what the world is worried about: recession, jobs, inequality. It’s so clear to people these are important issues. And given my science background, I like that I’m bringing in some mathematical rigor … to understand these issues of the day.”
Lulla has trained astronauts, helped develop the International Space Station’s observational science capabilities, and published vital research on topics such as climate change science, said the release. An internationally recognized scientist with a storied career at NASA that has spanned more than three decades, Lulla is the recipient of three NASA Exceptional Achievement Medals.
A widely published author, Lulla has been praised for his mentoring skills, and for how much he has done to develop young talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
His honors include the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, one of the highest awards given by the government of India, and the Ellison Onizuka Award, named after the Asian American astronaut who inspired Lulla.
Lulla credits his successful career to values drawn from his Asian American heritage, including “high-level education (two Ph.D. degrees); dedication to family and profession; integrity, respect for others, and hard work.”
lZaidi is the highest-ranking Pakistani American in President Biden’s administration. After working in the Obama administration for eight years, he worked as a senior advisor at the law firm of Morrison & Foerster. He later served as deputy secretary for energy and environment and as chairman of climate policy and finance for the State of New York. He also taught at Stanford University, where he founded the Lawyers for Sustainable Economy Initiative, which provides pro bono legal services to entrepreneurs and nonprofits focusing on sustainability.
This year’s tribute is dedicated to the immigrant who founded the Great Immigrants initiative in 2006 and whose life epitomized service, Vartan Gregorian, the Corporation’s president from 1997 until his unexpected death in April 2021.
According to a study by Pew Research Center, the nation’s immigrants are essential to driving growth in the U.S. workforce at a time when the population of working-age adults is declining.
The Great Immigrants initiative is intended to increase public awareness of immigration’s role in our country, reflecting the priorities of Andrew Carnegie, a self-made industrialist, added the release.
The 2021 honorees, who mark the 16th class of Great Immigrants, will be recognized with a full-page public service announcement in the New York Times on the Fourth of July and through a social media campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.