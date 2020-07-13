Four Indian American researchers at the Language Technologies Institute at Carnegie Mellon University have developed an automated method for making communications more polite.
The university stated in a press release that specifically, the method takes nonpolite directives or requests – those that use either impolite or neutral language – and restructures them or adds words to make them more well-mannered. For example, “Send me the data,” might become “Could you please send me the data?”
The researchers, Shrimai Prabhumoye, a Ph.D. student, as well as master’s students Aman Madaan, Amrith Setlur and Tanmay Parekh presented their study on politeness transfer at the Association for Computational Linguistics annual meeting, which was being held virtually through July 10.
ACL is the premier conference of the field of computational linguistics, covering a broad spectrum of diverse research areas that are concerned with computational approaches to natural language.
The idea of polite transfer method is something that technologists have been doing for some time. Prabhumoye said performing politeness transfer has long been a goal.
“It is extremely relevant for some applications, such as if you want to make your emails or chatbot sound more polite or if you’re writing a blog,” she said. “But we could never find the right data to perform this task.”
Together, they found a solution by generating a dataset of 1.39 million sentences automatically labeled for politeness, which they used for their experiments. They have also released their labeled dataset for use by other researchers, hoping to encourage them to further study politeness.
The sources of these sentences were derived from half a million emails – which were laden with niceties – exchanged by employees of Enron, which became public as a result of lawsuits surrounding the company’s fraud scandal, said the university.
“It’s not just about using words such as ‘please’ and ‘thank you,’” Prabhumoye said. “Sometimes, it means making language a bit less direct, so that instead of saying ‘you should do X,’ the sentence becomes something like ‘let us do X.’”
For their study, the researchers restricted their work to speakers of North American English in a formal setting.
In addition to the students, the study’s co-authors included several professors from the LTI and the machine learning department.
