South Asians for Biden held a virtual inauguration celebration Jan. 22 for President Joe Biden and Indian American Vice President Kamala Harris, who had taken their oaths of office in a subdued ceremony a day earlier outside the Capitol Building.
The evening event featured a raft of Indian American celebrities, including actors Kal Penn and Sendhil Ramamurthy, and comedians Ravi Patel, Rajiv Satyal, and the up-and-coming Nik Dodani. Satyal joked that the 25,000 National Guard soldiers, who were deployed to protect the Capitol Building and its surroundings during the inauguration — following a violent mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 — was a larger presence than the audience at former President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Penn said the bar has been set high for Indian Americans, with so many of them now working in the White House. “Of course, the bar I set for Indian Americans was playing a stoner,” he joked.
Penn played the pot-loving teenager Gogol in “The Namesake,” and stoner Kumar in the “Harold and Kumar’ franchise. During his time at the White House, Penn organized the first Diwali celebration, which President Barack Obama attended. “I had to brief him on how to light the diya,” said Penn, joking that he feared being known as the fellow who helped set the White House on fire. He urged South Asian Americans to fight for marginalized communities.
Three Indian American members of Congress, Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington; Ro Khanna, D-California; and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, also attended the event and participated in a round-table discussion moderated by Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code. Rep. Ami Bera, D-California, was also scheduled to attend, but bowed out due to an undisclosed illness.
Neha Dewan, national director of South Asians for Biden, said Biden and Harris had won their place in the White House partially due to the efforts of the South Asian American community, who came out in unprecedented numbers to volunteer during the 2020 election cycle. “This is the power of our community,” she said, noting that South Asians for Biden had started in 2019 with just three members. “We built this brick by brick and joined hands for the common good.”
Saujani also thanked the South Asian American community for their work in ensuring a Biden-Harris win, and then quickly moving on to ensure the Senate wins of two Democrats from Georgia: Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.
Jayapal said her priority for the next session of Congress was to get out a “big, expansive COVID relief package. We finally have a president who understands the challenges Americans are facing,” she said.
Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion relief package, but is expected to encounter trouble getting the measure passed, in part because he wants to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Jayapal also lauded Biden for his “bold” immigration plan, which he announced on the eve of his inauguration, and then signed via executive order on his first day, along with 16 other orders. “We are finally going to have the ability to push through immigration reform,” said the congresswoman.
Khanna lauded the president for proposing a plan which he said could cut child poverty by 50 percent: the IRS would deposit $300 monthly checks for each child younger than 6, and $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17. The plan is an expansion of the current federal child tax credit.
The congressman also applauded Biden’s immediate reversal of the Muslim ban. “Repealing the Muslim ban is particularly significant. Trump undermined our founding principles by issuing the ban.”
Krishnamoorthi said his number one concern was COVID vaccine distribution. He noted that only 37 million doses have been produced, and less than 17 million have been administered.
Biden has launched an ambitious plan of administering 1 million doses by April. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president, clarified in a Jan. 24 interview on “Face the Nation,” that fewer than 67 million people will have received the vaccine by that point, as the vaccine requires two doses to be 94-95 percent effective. Fauci also noted in the interview that two more virulent variants of COVID were emerging – one from the United Kingdom and one from South Africa – but added that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be effective against the mutant variants.
Krishnamoorthi also applauded the president for immediately getting the U.S. back into the Paris climate change accords, and for signing an executive order that immediately stops the building of a U.S.-Mexico border wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.