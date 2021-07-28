Attorney Harmeet Dhillon, founder of the Center for American Liberty, has sued Twitter for permanently suspending the account of Rogan O’Handley, a prominent Republican influencer, for his tweets claiming fraud in the 2020 general election.
The lawsuit also names former California Secretary of State Alex Padilla — who was appointed to the Senate in January to fill the seat vacated by now Vice President Kamala Harris — whom Dhillon accuses of collaborating with Twitter to censor O’Handley’s posts about election fraud. Also named is current Secretary of State Shirley Weber, the public affairs firm SKDKnickerbocker, and two employees of the Secretary of State’s Office of Elections Cybersecurity. It was filed June 17 in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Western Division.
“Social media companies ‘policing’ their platforms is not, as of now, a First Amendment issue by itself. There are other issues with it including consumer protection, false advertising, and defamation,” Dhillon told India-West. “But when a company colludes with the government to silence speech, that is a First Amendment violation, and that is what happened here,” she said.
“I have long called for reforms in the statutes concerning regulations governing these companies, which are more powerful than nations and which recognize no limits to their power and manipulation of consumer data and privacy.”
Dhillon claimed that Padilla and the OEC aggressively attempted to suppress speech they deemed to be “misleading,” under the guise of fostering “election integrity,” given the claims of foreign interference during the 2016 election cycle.
The Indian American attorney believes O’Handley was singled out. “He is a Trump supporter with over three million followers across different platforms. Nothing he said was false or inflammatory. He raised questions, he gently mocked. This is all protected speech under the First Amendment and the government had no business trying to silence it. Or him,” she asserted.
“Many prominent social media influencers — particularly those, like Rogan — who used mocking “memes,” commentary, and satire to draw attention to their complaints, were silenced,” stated Dhillon.
The OEC was launched in 2018 “with the sole purpose of keeping every Californian’s vote safe from online interference, especially the spread of mis- and disinformation. The Office of Election Cybersecurity works to make sure every Californian is equipped with the accurate information they need to vote and trust that their vote counts,” notes the agency in a mission statement on its Web site.
But Dhillon claimed the agency quickly devolved into an “Orwellian Ministry of Approved Information” used as a “political weapon for censorship of disfavored speech by an overtly partisan Secretary of State’s office.”
O’Handley had over 420,000 followers on Twitter, and tweeted using the handle “DC_Draino.” According to the lawsuit, O’Handley, who is licensed to practice law in California, left private practice in order to focus on media and speaking engagements “in defense of liberty and constitutional ideals.” His following on Twitter and other social media increased his visibility, leading to 75 appearances on national news networks over the past 15 months.
On Nov. 12, 2020, five days after President Joe Biden declared victory in the general election, O’Handley tweeted: “Audit every California ballot. Election fraud is rampant nationwide and we all know California is one of the culprits. Do it to protect the integrity of that state’s election.”
Following a complaint by the OEC, Twitter flagged the tweet, with the cautionary note: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”
On Jan. 6, violent mobs breached security to storm the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., declaring the election was fraudulent and “stolen” as Congress prepared to formally count electoral college votes. Five people died in the attack.
On Jan. 18, O’Handley tweeted: “When your country is stolen and you aren’t even allowed to talk about it, that’s not freedom. It’s fascism.”
Twitter again flagged the tweet, prompted by the OEC, according to the lawsuit, and added the note: “This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, retweeted or liked due to a risk of violence.”
O’Handley followed with a tweet on Jan. 21. “We are captives under a government we didn’t elect. It was forced upon us. That by definition, is a dictatorship.” Twitter again flagged the tweet and added the same note.
The following day, O’Handley tweeted about the need for a 9/11 style commission to investigate the results of the 2020 election. “When half our country stops believing in the integrity of the vote, that’s an emergency issue.” His tweet was once again flagged with the same note from Twitter.
Then, on Feb. 22, O’Handley tweeted a photo of the U.S. Capitol surrounded by barbed wire fencing, with the caption, “Most votes in American history.” Twitter permanently suspended his account that day for “violating our rules about election integrity.”
Attorney David Marcus of Wilmer Cuttler Pickering Hale And Dorr LLP, which is representing Twitter in the lawsuit, had not returned a phone call to India-West by press time July 27.
Dhillon told India-West that O’Handley has lost “hundreds of thousands of dollars” as a result of his ban from Twitter. The attorney also said she doubted that tweets similar to O’Handley’s had fueled the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
“The First Amendment protects critiques of the government. This is classic protected speech being censored by the government with the aid of expensive Biden consultants and big tech companies who overwhelmingly support Democrats,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.