Attorney Harmeet Dhillon, California's national committeewoman for the Republican National Committee, poses for a photograph at her office in San Francisco, California on Sept. 20, 2017. “Social media companies ‘policing’ their platforms is not, as of now, a First Amendment issue by itself. There are other issues with it including consumer protection, false advertising, and defamation,” the Indian American lawyer told India-West. (Anda Chu/Bay Area News Group via Getty Images)