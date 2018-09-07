Thanks to generous donations from three Indian American families, the Bhagwan Shantinath Lectureship has been established at California State University at Fullerton.
The lectureship is another in a growing list of centers of Jain academic education being established, with the most recent becoming a formality at an Aug. 26 signing ceremony at the Jain Center of Southern California.
Drs. Meera and Jasvant Modi, Rita and Dr. Narendra Parson, and Usha and Mahesh Wadher committed $30,000 per year for five years for the lectureship, a news release said.
At the event, which was emceed by Dr. Nitin Shah, a traditional prayer and ceremonial lamp lighting kicked off the event followed by speeches.
Dr. Sulekh Jain, who had flown in from Las Vegas just for this ceremony, said, “We want to give Jain vision glasses like other religions for students to look through.”
Added Jasvant Modi: “This is his dream come true. We want to develop such educational opportunities into as many universities as possible.”
Narendra Parson noted that he was inspired by Jasvant Modi, who has been relentless and a front runner to create such opportunities in as many places as possible, according to the news release.
Donors and CSUF officials signed the agreement and Meera and Jasvant Modi and Narendra Parson delivered checks to the dean, Sheryl Fontaine. Around 70 members of the community were present to witness another historic moment.
The signing ceremony ended with young Rohan and Deven Parsons reciting the Namokar Mantra, it said.
